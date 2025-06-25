Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Receives $257.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $227.91 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

