United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 2,276.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,235,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James Financial lowered United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.