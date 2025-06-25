United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.5%

URI stock opened at $741.69 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $765.07.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

