Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

