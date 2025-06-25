Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Ventas Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:VTR opened at $63.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 192.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Ventas by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

