Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.87 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,629. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

