Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vericel alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 511.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 34.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $1,040,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCEL

Vericel Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,445.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. Vericel Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.