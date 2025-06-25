Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $450.27 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,948,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,073 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,283,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,406,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,199,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,746 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.