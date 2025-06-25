Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Waters by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Waters by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $347.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.78. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

