Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 107.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 80,734 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,382,000 after purchasing an additional 228,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $582,251,000 after purchasing an additional 822,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

