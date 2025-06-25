Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 1,396.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $397.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.54 and a 200 day moving average of $354.70. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.26 and a fifty-two week high of $469.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

UI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

