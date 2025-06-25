Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

