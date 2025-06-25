Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,177 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 634.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neal P. Goldman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Weatherford International PLC has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

