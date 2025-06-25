West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
West African Resources Trading Down 1.2%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.
West African Resources Company Profile
West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.
