Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE WSM opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average of $176.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,666.52. This trade represents a 43.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,913. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

