XML Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $54.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

