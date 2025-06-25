XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

