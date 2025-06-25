XML Financial LLC Buys 132 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.60.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $501.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.55 and a 200-day moving average of $438.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

