XML Financial LLC Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 268,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,384.40. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $794.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 191.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $279.02 and a one year high of $806.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.