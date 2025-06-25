XML Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 214,071 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $166,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640 shares during the period.

NYSE:RQI opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

