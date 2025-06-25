XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,850 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

