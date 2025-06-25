XML Financial LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,279.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,282.57. The stock has a market cap of $544.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,163.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,016.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

