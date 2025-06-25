XML Financial LLC Invests $255,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in American Water Works by 1,176.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 177,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

