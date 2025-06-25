XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.