XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 781 Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Heico by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Heico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $318.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.27. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico Corporation has a twelve month low of $216.68 and a twelve month high of $320.01.

Heico Increases Dividend

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $280.00 target price on Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Heico from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $448,650. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,056 shares of company stock valued at $22,699,941. 9.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heico Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

