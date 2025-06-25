XML Financial LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 158,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

