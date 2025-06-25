Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,223,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,763,000 after purchasing an additional 913,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

View Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.