1,872 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

