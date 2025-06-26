2,111 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,799,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $221.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

