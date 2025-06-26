5,675 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.