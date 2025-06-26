5,828 Shares in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Docusign by 153.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,610.04. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,052 shares of company stock worth $4,101,776. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

