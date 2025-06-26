8,125 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 97,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

