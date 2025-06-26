A Brooke Seawell Sells 55,282 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $7,999,858.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,944,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,420,141.78. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96.

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $7,999,689.27.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NVDA opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.