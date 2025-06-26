Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of AAP stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently -17.04%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

