Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AEM opened at $119.74 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.