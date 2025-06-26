Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 124,784 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 595.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,912 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 273,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies
In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM
Akamai Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ AKAM opened at $79.53 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akamai Technologies
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.