Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 124,784 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 595.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,912 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 273,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $79.53 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

