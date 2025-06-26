Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,306 shares of company stock valued at $35,782,927. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

