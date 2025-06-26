Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

