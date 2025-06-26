Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $284.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $284.28. The stock has a market cap of $789.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day moving average of $252.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.90.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

