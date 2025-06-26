Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after acquiring an additional 803,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after purchasing an additional 840,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $190,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ball by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,447,000 after purchasing an additional 367,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Ball by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,668 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BALL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

BALL stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

