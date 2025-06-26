Best Robotics Stocks To Follow Today – June 24th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Ambarella, TechnipFMC, Ouster, Zebra Technologies, and Applied Industrial Technologies are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or integrate robotic systems and automation technologies. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential of robotics across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and consumer products. The performance of robotics stocks is driven by factors like technological innovation, adoption rates of automation and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $147.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,270,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,202,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.37. 2,887,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,510. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.23. 3,694,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,822. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.99.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. 2,285,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,413. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

NYSE OUST traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. 2,960,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,562. Ouster has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.48.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.49. 221,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

NYSE AIT traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.91. 278,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,607. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $182.21 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.69.

