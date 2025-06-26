Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 154.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,759.96. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:IRM opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 250.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.