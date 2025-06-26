Blue Trust Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 19,616.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $219.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.32.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.