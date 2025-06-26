Blue Trust Inc. Sells 50 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MSCI alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 16.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

MSCI Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $569.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $555.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.24. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $478.33 and a 12 month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.