Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 26,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 509,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 232,792 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $273.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Arete Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

