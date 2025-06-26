Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.20. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 310.68%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

