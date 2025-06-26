Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Vistra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

