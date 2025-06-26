Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.69 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.66.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

