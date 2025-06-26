Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,399 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
UITB stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.31.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
