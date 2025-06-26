Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,321 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

